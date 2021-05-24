Young Dominicans snub vaccination

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic is among the top five countries in the Americas with the highest number of vaccines against Covid-19 applied to its population.

However, it now faces the neglect and disinterest of an important segment of the young population which, in turn, is being the most reluctant on the prevention measures recommended by health technicians to counteract the spread of the virus.

The Ministry of Public Health revealed that 80 percent of people who have contracted Covid-19 in recent weeks have not been vaccinated with the first dose, despite that for three weeks now everyone who is over 18 years old can obtain it.

The disinterest shown by the young population, added to the relaxation of security measures, have made the National District the only red site in the control of the pandemic in the Dominican Republic.