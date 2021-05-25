1M Chinese COVID vaccines head to Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- Vice President, Raquel Peña, announced on Monday night that a new batch of vaccines against COVID-19 left China for the Dominican Republic, with which the authorities continue to inoculate the population.

The quantity of the drug that will reach the country is one million. There are several million doses that have arrived in the country from the Asian nation. So far, all flights have landed at Las Americas International Airport (Aila).

The official tweeted the announcement after 11pm.