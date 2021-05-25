Abinader to stiffen anti-Covid measures as spike looms

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader will announce Tuesday afternoon new restrictions to control the spread of covid-19 in the face of the outbreak in recent weeks.

After concluding his agenda in Barahona (southwest), which just began with a visit to a vaccination center, the president said he will be ready to announce new measures since, in his opinion, “Greater Santo Domingo deserves to have new restrictions.”

Abinader praised the control of the existing pandemic in Barahona, where 11 out of 27 beds are available at the local hospital.