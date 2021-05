Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health reported Wednesday 1,702 new infections of COVID-19, which rises to 45,211 active cases.

The 1,702 new reported cases were identified by 7,223 samples that were processed in the last 24 hours.

According to the daily bulletin, 42% of beds for COVID-19 patients are occupied and 63% of the intensive care unit beds are also in use. Public Health also reported three deaths in the last 24 hours.