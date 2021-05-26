Covid cases shutter legislature

Santo Domingo.- The Chamber of Deputies will cease, for about 15 days, its administrative and legislative tasks due to the high incidence of COVID-19, due to the fact that in recent days there have been at least 50 cases with that disease, among these of around 12 deputies.

The measure will be announced today by the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Alfredo Pacheco, during an ordinary session convened in the Hall of the National Assembly to avoid contagion.

As revealed by the spokesmen of the caucuses of the deputies, the decision to suspend administrative and legislative work for several days was socialized at the last meeting of the commission coordinated by Pacheco and had the approval of the rest of the political organizations.