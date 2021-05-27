New Covid cases soar in Greater Santo Domingo

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health on Thursday reported 1,765 cases of coronavirus of which 1,148 occurred in the National District and Santo Domingo province, which are the main focuses of the country.

It reports two new deaths and 622 new cases, while Santo Domingo province has 526 cases. Other provinces where the incidence of COVID is on the rise is San Cristóbal, which reports 116 new cases.

The trend in the country is towards positivity with a positivity during the last four weeks that is driven by a daily positivity of 26.30%.