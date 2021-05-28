Public Health reports 1,254 covid-19 infections and three deaths in 24 hours

Santo Domingo, May 28 – The Ministry of Public Health reported on Friday that in the last 24 hours, 1,254 new cases of covid-19 and three deaths caused by the disease were reported.

According to the latest epidemiological bulletin, the total number of confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic stands at 289,288, while 3,623 patients died after contracting the coronavirus.

The 47,050 active cases at the moment maintain a high hospital occupancy rate, which stands at 46%, with 1,170 covid-19 beds attending patients out of the 2,531 available.

There are 376 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds occupied, 67 % of the 559 available, while 247 ventilators are in use, 54 % of the 457 devices in the health system.

The daily positivity and that of the last four weeks continue their upward trend, being 27.10 % for the former and 14.33 % for the latter, after having processed 6,418 samples over the previous 24 hours.

The case fatality rate is 1.25%, and the mortality rate is 346.75 per million inhabitants, with hypertension and diabetes being the main comorbidities, affecting 28.18% and 17.66% of the deceased patients, respectively.EFE