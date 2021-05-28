Vice president says it’s a ‘war’

Santo Domingo.- Vice president and Health Cabinet coordinator, Raquel Peña, on Thur. asked private clinics to allocate more beds to attend patients with Covid-19, due to the high incidence of the virus, specifically in Greater Santo Domingo.

Faced with the clinics’ argument not to increase Covid beds due to economic factors, the vice president warned that “talking about profitability at this time is talking about a criminal issue.”

Peña assured that it is everyone’s task to raise awareness among the population in this “war.”

She criticized that the non-response to the increase in beds of Intensive Care Units in private clinics has only been in Greater Santo Domingo, since in the provinces, specifically in Santiago, the State has received broad support.

“There are a number of surgeries that could be postponed right now, as long as they are elective surgeries. We are in an emergency and if they do not understand that, that they are the administrators of those centers, then the citizenship that will tell them tomorrow.”