Dominican Republic vaccinates near half its population

During his visit, the president reported that at the end of the afternoon he will announce new restrictions for Greater Santo Domingo, whose objective is to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic registered 876 new cases of coronavirus, according to Public Health and exceeds four million vaccinated against COVID-19.

It said more than a million people are already fully inoculated. “6,102 samples were processed in the last 24 hours, of which 5,818 correspond to PCR and 284 are antigenic tests.

It adds that the daily positivity stands at 20.80% and that of the last four weeks at 15.01%. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the country has registered 292,786 cases.