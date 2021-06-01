Dominican Republic toughens curfew as COVID cases spike(UPDATE)

Hospitals in the capital and in some provinces are full of Covid-19 patients at a time of increasing infections throughout the country.

Santo Domingo.- The spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations for the disease led the Dominican Government on Monday to take new measures at the national level, which imply a change in the curfew.

The restriction on movement is conditioned according to the level of contagion and the positivity rate of the provinces, as ordered by President Luis Abinader.

The tougher measures will begin Wednesday, June 2 and will be in effect until the 9th of this month.

In 25 demarcations the restriction will start from 6:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00am, but the citizens can circulate for three more hours to reach home.

Curfew:.

6:00 in the afternoon until 5:00 in the morning, and on Saturdays and Sundays from 3:00 in the afternoon until 5:00 in the morning, with a grace of three hours of circulation, for 24 provinces and the National District.

While Duarte, Espaillat, La Altagracia, La Vega, Samaná, Santiago, Puerto Plata will have hours from 10:00 at night to 5:00 in the morning, from Monday to Friday. And Saturdays and Sundays it will be from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m..