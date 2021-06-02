Dominican Gov. vows crackdown on super-spreader parties

Santo Domingo.- Governors in the provinces of the Eastern Region, on Wed. announced “the end” of the “teteos” (raucous street parties) in neighborhoods and townss to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

In simultaneous meetings, held in La Romana, Higüey, El Seibo, Hato Mayor, San Pedro de Macros, Monte Plata and El Seibo, the representatives of the Executive Power managed to bring together the authorities of the Public Ministry, the Police and the National Army, Defense Civil and federations of neighborhood councils, where only matters related to decree 349-21 on the curfew were discussed.

Aracelis Villanueva Figueroa, governor of San Pedro de Macorís, stated that the military and police forces and the Public Ministry have to enforce social distancing and the mandatory use of a mask.

Mery Vásquez, governor of Hato Mayor, at a meeting of the Mitigation and Responses Committee, warned that the lawlessness that occur after midnight will from now on be things of the past, as she instructed the authorities present to act without contemplation and without distinction against those who violate the provisions of the Government and health authorities.