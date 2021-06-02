Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader, announced on Tuesday that the government will carry out a massive vaccination offensive against covid-19 starting Thursday, and that it will involve all the officials of his administration.

The measure seeks to counter the advance of the coronavirus in the country, a disease that until this Tuesday, June 1, has killed 3,634 people and infected 294,021.

The announcement was made by the president during a meeting with media directors at the National Palace, where he specified that the operations will be focused on Greater Santo Domingo and San Cristóbal province, where cases of contagion have increased in the last few days.