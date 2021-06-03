123 people arrested during clandestine party in Pedro Brand

It was held at full volume in the vicinity of the Puerta Del Cielo Cemetery.

A clandestine party in the middle of the curfew was thwarted early Thursday morning by agents of the National Police and members of the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Pedro Brand, where 123 people were arrested, 77 vehicles and three motorcycles were detained, as well as a discotheque.

The operations were headed by the Western Regional commander, Franklin Grullon Collado, and authorities of the Public Prosecutor’s Office together with a security device.

The clandestine party was held at full volume in the vicinity of the Puerta Del Cielo Cemetery, for which the authorities arrived at the location with several police units together with the Regional Director (Z-8)Togetherer with the authorities of the Public Ministry, the police proceeded to interrogate the participants of the clandestine activity while Digesett secured the vehicles.