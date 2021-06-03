Hotels and tourist transport will only be able to operate 70% of their capacity

This weekend, the sale of “day pass” is prohibited.

Following the provisions established by the Executive Power and the health authorities that tighten the curfew for a week, the Ministry of Tourism (Mitur) issued resolution DJ-014. It orders a series of measures for that sector.

The document establishes that hotels, restaurants located in tourist zones, and tour companies must abide by the provisions of decree 349-21, issued by President Abinader last Monday.

In that sense, hotels may only have 70% of their maximum capacity, a measure that will be reviewed every 30 days.

Also, tourist transports must only be used at 70%.

Between June 2 and June 9, restaurants located in tourist resorts of Punta Cana, Cap Cana, in La Altagracia, and Casa de Campo, in La Romana, must comply with the curfew corresponding to those areas and must only have 50% of their capacity in the reception of customers.

While in the case of Las Terrenas, in Samaná, and Cabarete, in Puerto Plata, restaurants may be open until 7:00 p.m. but must abide by the decree’s mandate not to sell or consume alcohol during the established hours.

According to the order issued by David Collado, Minister of Tourism, on weekends, they will not be able to sell or consume alcohol from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. either.

Between Thursday, June 3 and Sunday, June 6, hotels will not be allowed to sell the “pasadía” package known as “day pass,” they will not be allowed to hold events within the facilities, nor will guests be allowed to leave during the curfew hours.

Likewise, Mitur has prohibited jet skis, wave runners, and banana boats on the country’s beaches and resorts.

Tent houses are also prohibited on the beaches. Parties, concerts, and events involving crowds of people are not allowed within the tourist facilities, nor are discotheques to be opened.

Likewise, in hotel beaches, they may only be used when they do not involve music or crowds, and sanitary measures must be respected.

The activities in hotels for guests must be carried out with the proper sanitary protocol and not exceed 9:00 pm. Hookahs should not be used.

Tourist excursions should only be allowed 60% of their capacity, and alcohol may not be consumed in them. While ranches, cabins, and water parks must not exceed 50% of their capacity.