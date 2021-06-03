New shipment of one million Sinovac vaccines arrives in the country

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.- The Dominican Republic received this Thursday a new batch of one million vaccines from China, on a flight that landed shortly before 3:00 in the afternoon at the Las Américas International Airport.

With this new shipment, the country received a total of 6.6 million doses so far, 6.3 million from China, the rest correspond to lots of AstraZeneca, a part from the World Health Organization (WHO) Covax, and some were purchased from India.