Public Health reports 1,439 new cases and 5 deaths from coronavirus

The Ministry of Public Health (MSP) reported on Thursday that 1,439 new cases of coronavirus and five deaths have been registered in the country, of which two occurred in the last 24 hours.

The accumulated number of deaths since the beginning of the coronavirus in the country is 3,642, while the number of infected people is 297,119, of which 50,242 are active cases.

According to epidemiological bulletin number 441, the daily positivity rose to 26.22% and in the last four weeks is at 15.98%. The case fatality rate is 1.23%.

Hospital occupancy

Health authorities determined that hospital occupancy is at 50% with 1,303 beds occupied by patients infected by the coronavirus out of a total of 2,613.

While in Intensive Care Units (ICU) there are 69% occupying 424 beds out of a total of 614 available beds for patients infected by covid-19.

Meanwhile, 58% of the patients are connected to ventilators, occupying 284 beds out of a total of 478.

In the last 24 hours, 8,319 tests have been performed, for a total of 1,568,665 samples processed, of which 7,011 are PCR and 1,308 are antigenic.