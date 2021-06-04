Covid: 4 more deaths, 298,414 total cases

The Ministry of Public Health reported this Wednesday three deaths and 1,702 new infections, 67% of them concentrated in the metropolitan region of Santo Domingo, the only area of ​​the country with a high level of incidence of the virus. (File / External Source).

Santo Domingo.- In the midst of a third surge the Dominican Republic is approaching 300,000 COVID-19 infections, after 1,295 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours for a cumulative of 298,414.

In addition, four deaths were reported, for a total of 3,646 deaths nationwide since the start of the pandemic.

Of the total positive cases, 51,076 remain active, 834 more than those notified yesterday.