Dominican Republic adds 17 deaths and 1,004 new covid infections

The Dominican Republic registers 17 deaths on Tuesday.

These deaths bring to 3,672 the number of people who have lost their lives in the country due to the disease, which has left 302,988 dead.

Likewise, the General Directorate of Epidemiology (DIGEPI) highlights that to date; the nation has 52,054 active cases.

The health agency reported that in the last 24 hours, 6,442 samples were processed, and 1,004 new cases of SARS CoV-2 were detected. The daily positivity rate is 21.85 percent.

The Hospital Network has 2648 COVID beds, of which 1320 are occupied, for 50 percent, with 441 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds occupied out of the 600 available in the system for patients affected by the disease, representing 74 percent. Meanwhile, 323 out of 493 ventilators in the system are connected, for 66 percent.

COVID-19 outbreak in figures: More than 27,000 new cases in one month

Public Health also reports that the total number of samples processed in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,595,359, equivalent to 152,688 per million people.