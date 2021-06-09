Health crisis ratchets demand for oxygen

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic’s health crisis with the outbreak of COVID-19 is ratcheting the demand for oxygen, a vital gas in the treatment of patients with the disease, but which is beginning to be scarce in the country.

Several importers and distributors told local media of the difficulties in filling their customers’ orders in the last two months, although the situation seems to be getting worse in the last two weeks.

“We have had several drawbacks, because oxygen does not appear, currently the demand has risen (by around 70%) and it is difficult to comply,” says the manager of an importing company.