At a cost of US$120M, 200K Pfizer vaccines to arrive Fri.

Santo Domingo.- Some 200,000 doses of Pfizer anticovid vaccines, are scheduled to arrive in the country next Friday, making up the first batch received by the Dominican Government from the pharmaceutical.

Listin Diario reports on Wednesday that the shipment complies with the schedule stipulated in the contract for the vaccine that cost nearly US$120 million, which established the arrival of the doses for the second quarter.

In total, there are 9,999,990 doses contracted by the State to Pfizer, an agreement that was extended to reach this amount, a provision approved last month in the Chamber of Deputies.