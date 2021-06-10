Dominican Republic stockpiles Covid vaccines

Santo Domingo.- Due to the pace achieved in the vaccination in the last week and the record of inoculations reached last Tuesday, the Government decided to reserve the remaining vaccines for the population waiting for the second dose.

Vice President Raquel Peña, said they temporarily stopped the application of the first dose and affirmed that the second shot is guaranteed for those who require it.

She said that to give priority to those who should receive their second dose in the next few days, as of today they will continue to be applied only to that group.

“We have achieved a lot so far, we were able to complete the administration of the first scheduled doses for the first 11 batches of vaccines in record time, taking the inoculation to the entire Dominican population over 18 years of age and reserving the necessary doses for the application of the second vaccine.”