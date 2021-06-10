Nine more Covid deaths; 1,141 new cases

Santo Domingo.- Coronavirus cases in the Dominican Republic continue to increase, with the National District, Santiago and Santo Domingo reporting the most infections, however, Barahona province has maintained the highest positivity nationwide for a few days.

The health authorities notified 1,141 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday after performing 5,608 PCR tests to detect the virus, which places the daily positivity rate at 20.35%.

Cumulative positivity based on samples processed in the last four weeks increased 17.42%.

In addition, nine deaths were reported, three of which were registered yesterday, for a total of 3,695 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The fatality indicator is 1.21%.