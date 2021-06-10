Vaccination center in Los Prados applies first and second dose

The vaccination center installed at the Club Los Prados is this Thursday administering the first dose of the vaccine of the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to those citizens who request it. At the same time, it is administering the second Sinovac shot.

The supervisor of this extramural point, Cheitto Almonte, indicated that some people going for the first dose showed opposition to the AstraZeneca and withdrew from the club, indicating that they wanted their comorbidities to consult with their family doctor if they can inject this antidote.

Nine deaths and 1,141 new cases of COVID-19 were reported.

Others remained at the site, ready to be vaccinated with the available vaccine.

The Los Prados club started the inoculation day with 500 doses of AztraZenaca and 1,000 doses of Sinovac.

Yesterday, the Health Cabinet informed that as of today, only the second dose of the vaccine would be applied after the special community day, which achieved the vaccination of more than five million Dominicans to date.