First batch of Pfizer vaccines arrived in the country at noon

According to the press call sent by the Republic’s Presidency, in this first shipment, some 228,150 doses are supposed to arrive.

Santo Domingo, DR

The Vice President of the Republic, Raquel Peña, will receive this Friday the first shipment of vaccines against the coronavirus (Covid-19) manufactured by the pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech.

According to the press release sent by the Republic’s Presidency, this first shipment is supposed to include 228,150 doses inserted in the national vaccination plan.

The shipment is scheduled to arrive at 12:30 pm at the Las Americas International Airport, Dr. Jose Francisco Pena Gomez.

There it will be received by the Vice President of the Republic, who is also the coordinator of the Health Cabinet; Jose Paliza, Administrative Minister of the Presidency; Jesus Feris Iglesias, the Superintendent of Health and Labor Risks (Silsaril).

The event will also be attended by personnel from the United States Embassy in the country. Representing this legation will be the Chargé d’Affaires of the United States, Robert Thomas, and the Counselor for Public Affairs of the U.S. Embassy, Alexander Titolo.