Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health announced this Friday the detection of 1,129 new positives of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, after conducting 5,096 PCR tests to detect the virus.

It said five people with COVID died in the country, which raised the number of deaths accumulated since the beginning of the pandemic to 3,700.

As of Friday, the Dominican Republic adds 306,698 cases of the infectious disease, of which 53,361 remain active.