Santo Domingo.- Public Health reported Tue. nine deaths from Covid-19 and 914 new cases of the disease.

It said the country currently has 53,402 positive cases out of a total of 310,391 registered.

“253,272 patients have recovered from the virus and 1,322,050 suspected cases have been ruled out.”

Public Health adds that since the pandemic began in the country, 3,717 people have died.