Coronavirus: 7 people die, 968 new cases

Santo Domingo.- The health authorities of the Dominican Republic reported on Thur. said as a result of the coronavirus seven people died yesterday in which 968 new cases of the disease were registered that has the country’s hospitals on the brink of collapse.

Until June 17, the country totals 3,733 deaths and 312,815 infections, of which 53,759 cases remain active, representing 17% of the total.

In the last 24 hours, 5,303 PCR tests were processed to detect the virus, which places the daily positivity rate at 18.52%, while the accumulated rate continues to increase and is 18.06%.