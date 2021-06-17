VP announces massive vaccination in the South and East

Santo Domingo.- Vice President Raquel Peña, announced this Wednesday that starting Friday there will be a special vaccination effort against Covid-19 in the South and East regions of the country.

Peña indicated that the head of state, Luis Abinader instructed all the personnel of the different ministries and directorates to join the special session, in order to accelerate the plan.

The official offered the information upon receiving 1.5 million doses of Sinovac vaccines, at Las Américas International Airport from China.