Nine more deaths bring total to 3,742

Santo Domingo.- Public Health, through the COVID-19 monitoring bulletin, reported Friday nine deaths and 1,216 cases of virus infections in the last 24 hours in the Dominican Republic.

The authorities indicated that, of the nine deaths, three were registered this Thursday, which brings to 3,742 deaths from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic. While the total number of registered cases stands at 314,031.

In the last 24 hours, 8,279 samples were processed, of which 6,494 correspond to PCR and 1,785 are antigenic tests.