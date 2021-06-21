Covid: two more die; 3,758 total deaths

Santo Domingo.-Public Health reported Monday another 858 cases of coronavirus in the country, for a total of 317,645 infections since the start of the pandemic in the Dominican Republic.

The authorities reported that the deaths from the virus total 3,758, after the notification of two deaths that occurred in the last 24 hours. The fatality rate stands at 1.18%.

It also reported the processing of 4,917 virus detection samples for the first time and another 1,749 that are subsequent. “The number of discarded to date stands at 1,349,697, according to data from bulletin number 459, which indicates that the country registers 54,238 active cases.”