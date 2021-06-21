Gov. starts contact tracing pilot test in sprawling barrio

Santo Domingo.-The Ministry of Public Health began Monday the contact tracing pilot test in the National District barrio, Guachupita, to detect and prevent COVID-19 infections.

The program is held in conjunction with the School of Medicine of the Dominican University O&M (O & Med), Two Oceans in Health (2OiH) and the network of community youth in the sector.

“The process is that patients, who have some subjective symptoms of COVID-19, are captured. Then the contact tracing begins, which consists of knowing all those who were in contact with that person two days before presenting symptoms and at all times while they were positive,” explained the Vice Minister of Collective Health, Eladio Pérez