COVID: 11 more deaths total 3,769

Santo Domingo.– The Dominican Republic added 723 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths on Tuesday, for a total of 318,368 confirmed infections and 3,769 deaths in more than a year of the pandemic.

In its daily report, the Ministry of Public Health indicated that there are 1,294 hospitalized patients in stable condition and 453 in intensive care units, while 282 are connected to a ventilator.

Of the total number of confirmed cases nationwide, 54,066 continue active and 260,533 correspond to people who have recovered from the disease.