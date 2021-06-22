Three million more Sinovac doses to arrive Tue.

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic will receive this Tuesday afternoon batch number 15 of vaccines against COVID-19, which will be included in the vaccination process of the first and second doses at the national level.

It is about three million doses of Sinovac, from China, a nation that has been the largest supplier of vaccines that the country has had.

The arrival of the plane with the vaccines is scheduled for 2:40 in the afternoon, at the Las Américas International Airport, according to the Vice President, Raquel Peña, who heads the Health Cabinet of the Government.

Ilast Wednesday the country received a batch of 1.5 million doses of Sinovac vaccines.