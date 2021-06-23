Doctors want real number of Covid deaths

Santo Domingo.- The president of the Dominican Medical College (CMD), Waldo Ariel Suero, on Wednesday asked the Ministry of Public Health (MSP) “to carry out a more detailed analysis of the real number of patients who died from COVID 19 in some provinces of the country.”

The head of the CMD understands that both the Dominican population as well as national and international health organizations have the right to real information.

“With this approach we are not necessarily expressing that deceased patients from COVID 19 are being hidden, we are talking about the fact that the data must be updated because many deaths from this virus are lagging behind in the epidemiological bulletins of Public Health.”