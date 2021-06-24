Authorities report 8 Covid deaths; total 3,781

Santo Domingo.- In the last 24 hours, 4,600 PCR tests were carried out to detect COVID-19, of which 882 were positive, bringing the total number of infected in the Dominican Republic to 320,136.

While the health authorities reported 8 deaths, for a cumulative of 3,781 deaths due to complications of the disease, which places the fatality rate at 1.18%.

Of the total positive cases, there are 54,950 active, corresponding to 17.16% and 261,405 patients have recovered, that is, 81.65%, according to Public Health.