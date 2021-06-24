Dominican Republic receives 475K doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

Santo Domingo.- A total of 475,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines arrived in Dominican Republic Wednesday, from Miami, on a cargo plane that landed after 3:00 in the afternoon at Las Américas International Airport (AILA) .

For this occasion, neither Vice President Raquel Peña, coordinator of the Health Cabinet, nor Daniel Rivera, Minister of Public Health, went to receive them, as is customary every time a shipment of COVID-19 drugs arrives.

The shipment amount was confirmed by the Centro Neurálgico de VacúnateRD.