Covid: 8 deaths; 937 new positives

Santo Domingo. – After the Health Cabinet authorized the application of a third dose, the Dominican Republic registered Friday a new peak of active cases, which total 55,355, representing the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic.

This increase comes six days after authorities reported another spike in active cases.

In addition, the country added eight deaths, of which two occurred in the last 24 hours, and 937 new positives, after conducting 4,750 PCR tests to detect the virus.