Public Health: 14 more Covid deaths, total 3,815

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health reported 14 deaths from coronavirus, nine of which occurred in the last 24 hours, bringing the accumulated number of deaths nationwide to 3,815.

In addition, 714 new infections were reported, after conducting 4,844 PCR tests to detect the virus. Also, 2,261 follow-up samples from infected patients were processed.

As of Tuesday, 324,364 cases of coronavirus have been registered in the country, of which 54,749 remain active and 265,800 correspond to recovered people.

Of the deaths reported today, 5 were registered in Santo Domingo, 3 in the National District, 2 in Santiago and 1 in San Cristóbal, Puerto Plata, El Seibo and Duarte, respectively.