Dominican Gov. launches massive vaccination in the SW

Pedernales, Dominican Republic.- Giving continuity with the actions to achieve collective immunity against COVID-19, the Government, through different public entities, will carry out a permanent session in Pedernales province (southwest)with the participation of public-private alliances.

The entire Civil society, in order to soon declare this province protected against COVID19 will be able to advance in tourism development plans, days statement from the Presidency.

The special vaccination begins on Thursday the first of July and will be permanent until the herd immunity is achieved.

The program of activities includes house-to-house, motivational caravans, simultaneous peripherals, tour of strengthening and supervision of centers, visits of personalities and high officials to the vaccination centers of Pedernales to monitor the process.