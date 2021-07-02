Public Health says 55,730 Covid cases is a record

Santo Domingo.- During 12 days in the Dominican Republic four record numbers of active cases have been registered, the most recent reported this Friday, July 2 by the Ministry of Public Health, in its follow-up bulletin to COVID-19: 55,730.

On June 26 the authorities reported that 55,410 people have the virus; On the 25th, 55,355 active cases were reported, while on June 19, 55,027.

Bulletin 470 details that 1,368 cases and six deaths from the disease have been reported in the last 24 hours. Consequently, the country has registered 327,561 infections and 3,846 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.