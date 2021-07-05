Hoteliers hail the Govt.’s push for the booster dose

Santo Domingo.- The recent disposition of the Government to apply, voluntarily, a third booster dose against Covid-19 has found the support of the Association of Hotels and Tourism of the Dominican Republic (Asonahores).

Its president Rafael Blanco Tejera congratulated the Health Cabinet for its success in the fight against coronavirus, and the development of the National Vaccination Plan through which more than three million Dominicans have been vaccinated with two doses.

“We really trust the Health Cabinet,” Blanco said, because they have done a commendable job; so we support the decisions they are making; We, in fact, were from the favored sectors for vaccination, the employees of the tourism sector are vaccinated and that is something that has also obviously contributed to generating confidence.”