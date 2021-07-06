Public Health posts lowest # of COVID cases in the last 4 days

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic registers 55,619 accumulated active cases of COVID-19, the lowest figure in the last four days, according to bulletin 473, released yesterday by the Ministry of Public Health.

With a higher figure, the authorities had reported 55,730 active cases, in bulletin 470, last Thursday, 55,641, in number 471, on Friday, and 55,759 people with coronavirus in bulletin 472, last Saturday.

Meanwhile, this Monday 54% of the intensive care beds (ICU) for these patients were occupied and 44% of the ventilators in use.