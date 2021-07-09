Another 558 cases and 9 deaths from COVID

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health notified this Friday another 558 cases and nine deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, for which the accumulated number of infections of the virus rises to 332,384 since the start of the pandemic in the country.

The number of deaths from the disease stands at 3,879, with a fatality rate of 1.17%.

The authorities reported that in the last 24 hours 3,729 samples were processed for the detection of COVID-19, while another 1,674 are subsequent samples, corresponding to those made to infected patients