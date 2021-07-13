Covid: 535 new cases, 4 more deaths

Santo Domingo.- Infections by coronavirus in the Dominican Republic since the beginning of the pandemic reached 335,079, after the Ministry of Public Health, through the virus monitoring bulletin, reported another 535 cases in 24 hours.

The authorities reported four deaths, for a cumulative 3,897 deaths from the disease that currently affects 54,955 people.

The bulletin adds that 4,426 samples were processed for the detection of the virus and another 1,610 corresponding to infected people. In total, 1,775,161 samples have been processed in the country.