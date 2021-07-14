30%+ of the Dominican population is fully vaccinated

Santo Domingo.- More than 30 percent of the target population has been vaccinated with the two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the Dominican Republic, which has helped, in conjunction with the confinement measures, to over 8,000 people have recovered from the virus so far in July, according to the Ministry of Public Health.

The head of the Directorate of Epidemiology, Ronald Skewes, said that the high number of recoveries may be due to three factors: a vaccination level that amounts to more than 30% of the target population with two doses, the measures adopted by authorities on the curfew and that with fewer cases of COVID-19, the spread of the virus is more difficult.