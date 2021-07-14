Covid: 3,900 total deaths; 3 new fatalities

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic has accumulated 3,900 deaths from covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic with three new deaths added to the official toll this Wednesday.

The daily bulletin of the Ministry of Public Health today registered 530 new infections, bringing the total number of officially notified cases since March 2020 to 335,609.

The total number of active cases in the country amounts to 54,866 people, of whom 802 are hospitalized, including 301 in intensive care units (ICU)..