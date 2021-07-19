Positivity remains low after reduction of restrictions

Santo Domingo, DR

After a week and a half of the de-escalation that began on the seventh of this month, positivity remains low.

The Ministry of Public Health reported yesterday in epidemiological bulletin number 486 the daily positivity at 10.09%.

The provinces with the highest level of positivity in the last four weeks are Elías Piña (20.83%), San José de Ocoa (19.31%), San Juan de la Maguana (18.87%), Azua (18.64%) and Pedernales (17.99).

Of these provinces, San Juan de la Maguana reported the highest number of new coronavirus cases, with 19 people infected in just one day.

The provinces with the highest risk of infection in the last four weeks are headed by Espaillat (17.77%), Hato Mayor (17.48%), María Trinidad Sánchez (16.88%), La Vega (16. 88%), La Vega (16.53%), Monte Plata (15.87%), Peravia (15.66%), Barahona (14.63%), Bahoruco (14.21), Santo Domingo (13.99%), Santiago (13.30%), San Cristóbal (12.99%) and the National District (12.69%).