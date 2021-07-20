Public Health: 12 new deaths from COVID; total 3,928

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health reported 12 deaths from COVID-19, six of which occurred yesterday, bringing the number of deaths accumulated since the start of the pandemic to 3,928.

In addition, it announced the detection of 237 new positives for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, after conducting 2,437 PCR tests to detect the virus.

As of July 20, the Dominican Republic adds 337,975 cases of the infectious disease, of which 53,402 remain active