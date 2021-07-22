Symptoms of the Delta variant, and preventive measures to take?

The delta variant, discovered in India, is a strain with 60% more transmissibility than the source. According to scientific evidence provided by Public Health England, there may be an association with it producing more hospitalizations.

It is more transmissible by far and spreads more easily than the original strain of the virus and the Alpha variant, first identified in the UK.

For this reason, below, we tell you what the symptoms that can alert you that you suffer from this new variant are.

Headache

Sore throat

Nasal secretions

fever

cough

According to the portal Clínica Las Condes, specialists recommend that in case of any of these symptoms and if you had contact with someone who has traveled abroad, you should go to a health center to perform a PCR test.

Other evidence suggests that the variant may partially evade antibodies produced by the body after a coronavirus infection or vaccination. And the variant may also make specific monoclonal antibody treatments less effective, the CDC notes.

What measures can we take to prevent their rapid spread?

The measures we can take to prevent its rapid spread are extreme care, wearing a surgical mask, washing hands frequently, and complying with social distancing.

We are facing a situation of concern that we have a responsibility to take care of ourselves. Therefore, for those not vaccinated, the call is to do so as soon as possible.