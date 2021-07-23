Gov. reports no deaths, 400 Covid cases

Santo Domingo.- Public Health said Friday that 400 new cases of Covid-19 occurred in the last 24 hours, in which there were no deaths.

In total, according to the information, 339,302 people have been infected with the virus in the Dominican Republic, of which 3,981 have died.

In its daily bulletin on the evolution of the pandemic, the Health, indicated that there are 42,674 active cases of covid-19 in the country, where 674 people are hospitalized due to the disease, for an occupancy rate of 25%.